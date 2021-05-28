A 16-year-old girl received moderate injuries Thursday afternoon when her vehicle began to slide on wet Highway 17, traveled off the roadway and struck a culvert.
Tpr. Robert Crewse said the vehicle was traveling southbound about two miles south of Roby when the crash occurred.
The driver, whose name was not released, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The 2003 Ford Taurus was totaled. The driver was wearing a seat belt, Crewse said.
