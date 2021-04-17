Jeff Gettys of Houston is the new incoming director of the office of projects and foundation at Texas County Memorial Hospital. He will replace Jay Gentry, who is retiring.
Gettys most recently worked as the coordinator of business management at Missouri State University in Springfield. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he played football, and a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri State University in Springfield.
At Missouri State University, Gettys was responsible for overseeing business services on behalf of the second-largest university in Missouri. These required Gettys to have a strong attention to detail with an emphasis on strategic planning, administrative oversight and the ability to foster relationships with donors.
“I was born at Texas County Memorial Hospital and raised in Houston,” Gettys said. “I have strong family ties here, and I am pleased to be back in my hometown.”
Gettys explained that he is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of TCMH and the ever-growing healthcare needs of area communities.
“I am eager to engage with our community leaders to accelerate the advancement of TCMH,” Gettys added. “I look forward to working closely with them as we strive for excellence in providing the best healthcare possible.”
“It’s not often that we have the opportunity to hire someone with the knowledge, experience, and local ties that Jeff has,” Wes Murray, the outgoing chief executive officer at TCMH, said. “He will be an asset to our hospital and will carry our organization forward.”
Murray noted that Gettys presented a “key opportunity” for the hospital to match abilities and skills that can be utilized to help with the future healthcare needs of TCMH.
Gettys and his wife, Jessica, have three small children, Jenna, 3; Josh, 2; and Jake, 8 months. Gettys loves spending time with his family, playing golf, watching sports and enjoys the outdoors in his free time. His wife is a pharmacist at TCMH.
