FILINGS

Filings close Tuesday, Jan. 19.

There will be a race for the Houston City Council's Ward III position.

Angie Gettys filed Tuesday for a two-year term held by Kim Bittle, who is seeking re-election.

Voters also will elect someone to fill the spot created with the death of Charles “Chalky” Wells in Ward II, where one year remains. Glen McKinney filed last week.

The other Ward II seat on the ballot is held by Michael Weakly, who refiled.

Mayor Willy Walker will be challenged by Don Romines.

The deadline to file is Tuesday.

