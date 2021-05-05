LIBRARY

Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society's library contains lots of information about Texas County's history.

The Texas County Genealogical and Historical Society’s genealogical library on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston will reopen Thursday, June 3.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each Thursday, with the exception of July 1 and Nov. 11, when the library will be closed. The last open day of the year is Nov. 18.

People entering and working at the library will be required to wear masks.

