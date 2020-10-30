A Texas County associate circuit judge is among 13 candidates for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District.
Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston is among the field selected to receive an interview Dec. 3.
The Appellate Judicial Commission made the announcement as part of a process ahead of the retirement of Daniel Scott on Dec. 31.
One other judge in the area is on the list. He is first-term Circuit Judge Steven Privette of Howell County.
The commission will select three nominees from the applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.
