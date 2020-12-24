Houston native Shara Gamble has been promoted to vice president sales and marketing at Envision Building Products corporate headquarters in Lamar.
In this new position, Gamble is responsible for leading Envision’s overall sales and marketing strategy and product development initiatives and will report to TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys.
“Shara’s leadership of Envision sales and marketing has led to new products and exciting overall growth for Envision,” said Humphreys, president of Envision Building Products. “We are pleased to have Shara in this new role and look forward to the impact her leadership will continue to make on her team and the Envision brand.”
Under Gamble’s leadership, the company said the Envision brand has continued to grow, solidifying itself as a major brand in composite decking and separating from its parent company, TAMKO Building Products LLC, in 2019.
Before her leadership with Envision, Gamble held several positions at TAMKO since joining in 2006, including director of human resources and operations process and project director.
Gamble was recognized as an honoree for the Joplin Regional Business Journal’s “Fifteen Under 40” in 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree with a dual major in accounting and management from Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and has earned several professional certifications including SHRM-CP and PHR.
She is the daughter of Rick and Sheila Walker of Houston.
