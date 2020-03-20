Here is a roundup of announcements made Friday related to the coronavirus crisis and Texas County:
•The Texas County Health Department said Friday night on a social media site there are no confirmed cases in the county.
•A member of the Missouri House of Representatives tested positive for coronavirus.
•The Cabool City Council will not meet on Monday.
•TCMH will close its cafeteria this evening, the institution announced.
•Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he will issue an executive order banning gatherings in the state larger than 10 people to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Parson said the move should not be construed as an order to shut down private businesses. And it wouldn’t apply to things like church services or government functions. The details of the order will be announced Saturday.
•Ozark National Scenic Riverways is announcing modifications to operations. As of Friday, park information, brochures and souvenir passport stamps will be provided under the covered porch on the Visitor Information Center at park headquarters in Van Buren. Public entry into the facility will be limited, but park rangers will be available by phone at 573-323-4236, ext. 0, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The park’s bookstore, which is managed by America’s National Parks Store, has also suspended operations.
•Effective immediately, any member of the Drury community – students, staff, faculty – who are returning from spring break trips and other travel, should not return to campus.
•Here's how you can help small businesses or get some support through a Missouri Chamber of Commerce program.
•The Texas County Library system has closed.
•Job centers at Poplar Bluff and West Plains are closing to the public effective today, March 20. Staff will continue to work with clients by telephone, email or mail. Persons can call 800-728-5627 or go online to jobs.mo.gov to access resources.
Citizens seeking unemployment insurance are directed to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s hotline, 800-320-2519 or visit uinteract.mo.gov
