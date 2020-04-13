The National Weather Service said Texas County is under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It said sub-freezing temperatures for more than three hours are possible. Temperatures as low as 30 are expected. 

Unseasonably cool or cold weather is expected again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Additional frost and freeze advisories or warnings may be needed, the National Weather Service said. 

