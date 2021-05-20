Fishermen cast on the rocky shore at the Beavertail Lighthouse, the third-oldest lighthouse in America, at the tip of Beavertail State Park, on Narragansett Bay, in Jamestown, R.I. The federal government's General Services Administration announced the U.S. Coast Guard has decided it no longer needs four of the nation's most storied and picturesque lighthouses, including the Beavertail Lighthouse.