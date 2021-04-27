A community open house is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Exceptional Child Education Cooperative at 905 Hill St. in Houston. During the event, speech language pathologists will do free hearing screenings.
All ages are welcome. There will be an activity for those who are pre-school age students. Refreshments will be served.
With speech and language disorders among the most common conditions that young children experience, local speech-language pathologists at the Exceptional Child Education Cooperative are encouraging Texas County parents and caregivers to learn the signs of communication disorders — and seek an evaluation now if they have any concerns. The message is a timely one, as May is national Better Hearing & Speech Month (BHSM).
“Many parents have questions about their child’s speech, language, or social communication skills but are often told by family, friends, or even other professionals to wait and see if their child outgrows a potential problem,” said Stella Harshbarger, MS CCC-SLP. “Unfortunately, this often results in a delayed diagnosis of a disorder that is highly treatable — particularly when caught early.”
Hillary Mumaw, MS CCC-SLP, continued: “It’s especially important to be vigilant now, as some children who traditionally would have been recommended for speech and language services by a daycare provider or pediatrician may have been missed due the pandemic — since many kids remained at home, with more limited interaction with these professionals. Families should know that early intervention services for children age birth to 2 are available through Missouri First Steps and ages 3 to 5 through the Exceptional Child Education Cooperative. Now is the time to act on any concern.”
Here are some signs of a speech or language disorder in a young child (age 3 and under):
•Does not smile or interact with others (birth and older)
•Does not babble (4–7 months)
•Makes only a few sounds or gestures, like pointing (7–12 months)
•Does not understand what others say (7 months – 2 years)
•Says only a few words (12–18 months)
•Says words that are not easily understood by others (18 months – 2 years)
•Does not put words together to make sentences (1.5–3 years)
•Produces speech that is unclear, even to familiar people (2–3 years)
Here are some of the key benefits of early treatment:
•Maximizes a child’s success. Treatment at any age is worthwhile, but earlier is usually most effective. Early treatment can reduce the need for school-based services later.
•Saves time and money. It can take less time to treat a communication delay or disorder when families act on the early warning signs. Fewer treatment sessions can also mean fewer out-of-pocket expenses. Many early intervention programs offer free or low-cost services to children ages birth to 3 years and their families. They also can link you to other community supports.
•Prepares a child for kindergarten. What happens between birth and age 4 lays the foundation for kindergarten readiness. Strong speech, language, cognitive and social skills are necessary for reading, writing, and academic success — as well as all the other demands of school.
•Sets a child on a course to school, social and life success. All families want what’s best for their children. Acting early can have positive, long-lasting effects on your child’s communication, social relationships, learning, and daily life activities well into adulthood.
Learn more about the benefits of early identification and treatment at www.IdentifytheSigns.org. Houston (and surrounding school district) residents may also contact Dara Jackson, MS CCC-SLP, Exceptional Child Education Cooperative, at 417-967-3196 if they are interested in scheduling an evaluation for a child.
