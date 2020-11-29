COVID-19 TESTING

A community COVID-19 testing event is planned at West Plains. Texas County residents can participate. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it would hold a testing event Monday, Nov. 30, at the Lybyer Enhanced Technology Center on the MSU-West Plains campus.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is now open.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments