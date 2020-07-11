The Texas County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 drive through event Tuesday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.
The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on North U.S. 63. To register, call 417-967-4131. Minors are required to be with a parent or guardian.
It is a collaboration between Texas County Memorial Hospital, Texas County Health Department and Missouri Ozarks Community Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.