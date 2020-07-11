DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING

A free drive-through COVID-19 testing event is Tuesday in Houston. 

The Texas County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 drive through event Tuesday at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on North U.S. 63. To register, call 417-967-4131. Minors are required to be with a parent or guardian. 

It is a collaboration between Texas County Memorial Hospital, Texas County Health Department and Missouri Ozarks Community Health.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments