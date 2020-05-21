Walker police

Police in Walker, La., are on the lookout for an "aggresasive chicken" that has been harassing customers at a bank in the community.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Police are searching for an “aggressive chicken” accused of engaging in fowl play at a Louisiana bank.

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen bird Friday, the agency said in a social media post over the weekend.

Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times last week, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars in the drive-through, according to the department’s post.

Officials said officers responded to the bank within a few minutes of the call, but found the pesky poultry had already escaped.

The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting it, and instead call for help.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments