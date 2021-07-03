PARADE

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored an Independence Day parade Friday night in downtown Houston. A fireworks show followed at the fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Several south-central Missouri communities will celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Houston held its events on Friday evening after a rain washout last weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in surrounding communities:

•Willow Springs: Parade at 10 a.m., Saturday. Lineup is at 9 a.m. at Booster Field. The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra will perform after the parade at the historic Star Theatre. Houston’s Jodi Forbes is the director. For more information, call the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 417-469-5519.

•Licking: Fireworks show Saturday at Deer Lick Park. Vendors, food and a cornhole tournament begin at 2 p.m., while a parade through the downtown area starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at dark. For more information, call Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886. Parade information can be obtained from Haley Floyd at 417-217-8133.

•Cabool: Free food and drinks offered at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Cedar and Main streets. The City of Cabool will host a fireworks show at dark.

 

