The number of COVID-19 cases in Texas County increased by four since Monday, the Texas County Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Thirteen are in isolation and two hospitalized. No other information was disclosed. On Monday, there were 16 in isolation.
There have been 45 cumulative cases in the county since the pandemic began.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Texas County has two cases in congregate living facilities. Those are long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities, assisted living facilities and residential care facilities that provide nursing or convalescent care.
Total cases reported in surrounding cases in south-central Missouri since the pandemic began: Howell, 143; Douglas, 83; Wright, 58; Laclede, 197; Pulaski, 192; Phelps, 79; Dent, 9; and Shannon, 44.
Missouri reported an additional 1,241 cases Wednesday, raising the total to 55,321; and seven more deaths, bringing the number to 1,272.
