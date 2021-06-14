ACCIDENT

Four persons — including two from Cabool — were injured in a 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12,  accident,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. One person is charged. 

Sgt. Logan Elliott of the patrol said a 2004 GMC Envoy driven southbound by Jacob T. Coon, 18, of Drury, travelled off the left side of County Road 246, overturned and struck a tree.

Coon sustained minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment. Three passengers were hurt: a 16-year-old Cabool girl was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, 18-year-old Adrian S. Roberts was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston and 18-year Mykaela M. Wild, 18, of Fordland, had moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled. Coon was wearing a seat belt; and no one else was, Elliott said.

