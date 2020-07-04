Four persons were injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash north of the Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a northbound 2014 Hyundai Accent driven by Patricia J. Cook, 30, of Licking, failed to yield and struck an eastbound 2016 Jeep Compass operated by Ebonnie R. Baker, 18, of Licking.
A 10-year-old girl in the Cook vehicle had serious injuries and was taken to Cox South in Springfield. Cook had moderate injuries and taken by ambulance to Cox South. Another passenger, Tilden R. Gale, 38, was taken with minor injuries by private vehicle to Cox South. Baker had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.
Both vehicles were totaled. Everyone but Gale was wearing a seat belt.
Assisting at the scene about six miles north of Licking on Highway CC were Tpr. Jason Sentman, the Licking Police Department and Licking Fire Department.
