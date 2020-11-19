Four persons were injured Wednesday night in a crash on Highway 17 about nine miles north of Roby, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2001 Ford 150 driven by Xavier R. Mitchell, 19, of Aurora, traveled off the right side of the roadway, the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go off the left side of the highway. It began to overturn and struck a tree.
Mitchell and three passengers were taken by ambulances to Mercy in Springfield and Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. All had minor injuries.
A 13-year-old girl and Clayton M. Highfield, 13, both of Aurora, went to TCMH. Mitchell and Torianna L. West, 17, of Carthage, were transported to Mercy.
Sentman said no one was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled. Assisting was Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin.
