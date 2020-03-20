The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is committing $1 million in charitable funding to its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund to support nonprofit agencies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
This assistance is targeted for nonprofits working to support vulnerable citizens across the CFO’s 58-county service region of central and southern Missouri. As “second responders” in disaster circumstances, nonprofits are called upon to provide services such as childcare, needs of seniors and other high-risk individuals, food insecurity, transportation and physical and mental well-being.
The initial funding for this commitment is provided by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation managed by Commerce Trust Company.
Missouri Foundation for Health is extending a multiyear partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks by providing $300,000 in funding for COVID-19 response and recovery. The Community Foundation of the Ozarks also has had a long-standing partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation, which will repurpose about $350,000 in annual grant funds to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to focus on COVID-19 related issues. The CFO also will repurpose the majority of its FY21 discretionary grantmaking budget for this fund.
The CFO will announce an accelerated grantmaking process within several days. Information will be posted at cfozarks.org/COVID19 and distributed via traditional and social media channels.
The Houston Community Foundation is one 49 affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund continues to accept donations from the general public at cfozarks.org/donate. Checks can be sent to: Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, Mo., 65801. Please note “COVID-19” on the check.
The impact occurring for nonprofits across the region holds many similarities to the CFO’s experience in providing disaster response and recovery through philanthropy since 2003.
“We already are seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the work our nonprofits do to fill gaps and support community needs,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “We are so grateful to our funding partners for their quick assessment in making funds available and their confidence in the CFO to get this money working for the nonprofits in our region.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.