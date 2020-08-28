New interactive technology — that combines learning skills and physical education — is in place at the Houston Elementary School after a donation by the Houston Education Foundation.
Lu Interactive Gym went into use last week for physical education students in kindergarten through fifth grades at the Houston School District. The purchase was made possible by the foundation, which donated $4,500, and federal Title I funds. Members of the foundation recently gathered to present the donation to Boulder McKinney, who will oversee the program, and Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent. The foundation works to raise funds and obtain grants that benefit the district. Over the years, it has purchased many items to benefit staff and students.
The technology, a product of Axtion Fitness Tech, is an interactive playground that uses lights, sounds and video to transform a gymnasium into an engaging, immersive video game.
During a session last week, students lined up in front of the screen and competed individually and as a team. Students use balls to aim at the target on the wall at the elementary gymnasium. In real time, students see their scores.
Thanks to data captured from a ceiling-mounted video camera, the system directs play by projecting the elements on the west wall. Students then respond. A variety of activities are available. For younger children, it might be as simple as picking colors. Older ones, may compete in a math dual of solving equations. Targets can be fully customized from shapes, sizes, quantities, timers and positions.
The district becomes the first in the region to use the technology
