VACCINATION EVENT PLANNED

A mass vaccination event is March 5 and 6 at Nutter Field House at Fort Leonard Wood.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is hosting a mass-vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 5 and 6 at Nutter Field House for anyone ready to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

This event is only for those who need their second dose and received their initial Pfizer dose at GLWACH or at the first mass vaccination event held at Nutter Field House Feb. 5-6.

Appointments are required and can be made online starting at noon Friday by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/glwachcovidapp. A vaccine form must also be completed and brought to the appointment. It can be found at https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil/health-services/preventive-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine-program.

