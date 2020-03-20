Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... OZARK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WEBSTER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... DOUGLAS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... WRIGHT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... CHRISTIAN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... TANEY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... STONE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOURI... EASTERN BARRY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... GREENE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 1030 AM CDT SATURDAY. * AT 1015 PM CDT, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. RESIDUAL MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING. * CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. LOCATIONS IN THE ADVISORY INCLUDE... SPRINGFIELD... NIXA... OZARK... REPUBLIC... BRANSON... TABLE ROCK STATE PARK... MARSHFIELD... BATTLEFIELD... WILLARD... MOUNTAIN GROVE... HOLLISTER... ROGERSVILLE... SILVER DOLLAR CITY... AVA... KIMBERLING CITY... STRAFFORD... FORSYTH... MARIONVILLE... CLEVER... SEYMOUR... THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE E NORTH OF HIGHWAY 38 AT THE GASCONADE RIVER... HIGHWAY 13 AT RAILEY CREEK NEAR REEDS SPRING... HIGHWAY 13 AT PINE RUN NORTHWEST OF GALENA... ROUTE U AT PEDELO CREEK NORTHEAST OF SPARTA... AND ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&