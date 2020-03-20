The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital has implemented visitor restriction and routine access control measures.
For visitation, it will now only allow one visitor per patient and that visitor will be the same person during the patient’s stay.
For routine access, all staff and contractors must enter the hospital at the staff badged entrances.
All patients and visitors must enter the hospital through the main hospital entrance, primary care entrance or emergency room entrance.
The main hospital entrance is open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic (middle door) entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These are the only entrances accessible for routine access.
Before entering, persons will be greeted by staff donned in personal protective equipment and screened.
Based on the interview and screen, persons will be given further instructions. Persons who have been prescreened and released by Harper Screening Facility should bring the clearance form to the hospital. This will prevent any issues with entering the facility upon arrival.
The emergency room entrance for emergent care continues to be open 24/7.
