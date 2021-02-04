General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is hosting a COVID-19 mass vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Nutter Field House as part of the installation’s second phase of the vaccination rollout plan.

The goal of the event is to provide a wide distribution of the first dose of Pfizer vaccines to Fort Leonard Wood service members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors and TRICARE beneficiaries.

Appointments are required and can be made by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/glwachcovidapp.

A COVID vaccine form — found at https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil/health-services/preventive-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine-program — must also be completed and brought to the appointment.

Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within 90 days, or who has had another vaccine within the past two weeks is considered ineligible to receive the vaccine at the event. Additionally, the vaccine is only approved for individuals ages 16 and older.

Check the GLWACH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/glwach for updates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website contains a list of frequently asked questions about the vaccine at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments