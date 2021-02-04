General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is hosting a COVID-19 mass vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6 at Nutter Field House as part of the installation’s second phase of the vaccination rollout plan.
The goal of the event is to provide a wide distribution of the first dose of Pfizer vaccines to Fort Leonard Wood service members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors and TRICARE beneficiaries.
Appointments are required and can be made by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/glwachcovidapp.
A COVID vaccine form — found at https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil/health-services/preventive-care/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine-program — must also be completed and brought to the appointment.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within 90 days, or who has had another vaccine within the past two weeks is considered ineligible to receive the vaccine at the event. Additionally, the vaccine is only approved for individuals ages 16 and older.
Check the GLWACH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/glwach for updates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website contains a list of frequently asked questions about the vaccine at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.