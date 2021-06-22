Fort Leonard Wood will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Gammon Field.
Activities include games, food, music, a car show, the annual Salute to the Nation, concerts by country music stars Parmalee with special guests Thompson Square and the largest fireworks show in the area.
Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. Admission to the Interactive Zone, which includes inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides and more, is $5 per person for visitors ages 5 and older.
For more information, visit https://leonardwood.armymwr.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.