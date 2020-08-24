Motorists at Fort Leonard Wood are cautioned to expect some traffic delays as heavy earthmoving equipment involved in the construction of a new hospital at the installation is set to begin frequent crossings of First Street across from the Logistics Readiness Center, Building 380, near the soccer fields.
According to JE Dunn Construction spokesperson Tommy Turner, the crossings are scheduled to start no sooner than Sept. 2 and should last about one month.
Traffic will be managed by flagmen.
The hospital construction project (awarded to Kansas City, Mo., based firm JE Dunn Construction with RLF Architects of Orlando, Fla.) is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
The new hospital will be located on 52 acres just northeast of the existing hospital. Facilities to be constructed include a 235,400-square-foot hospital, 193,300-square-foot clinic, central utility plant, emergency back-up generators, five-bay ambulance garage, helipad and supporting facilities.
The existing hospital will then be demolished, and renovation of the existing optical fabrication lab and parking improvements are slated to follow.
