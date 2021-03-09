A huge billow of smoke seen in the sky Monday north of Houston was caused by a large controlled burn being conducted by U.S. Forest Service personnel on Mark Twain National Forest land.
District Ranger Kim Bittle said blaze was a restoration burn that covered 3,569 acres in the Bridges Hollow area off of Boiling Springs Road.
The MTNF also did a 498-acre controlled burn last Thursday at Roby Lake.
Rural fire departments have been busy over the last few days with grass and brush fires sparked by low humidity and wind. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the risk continues.
