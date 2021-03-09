FOREST SERVICE CHOPPER

A U.S. Forest Service Firehawk helicopter sits on the tarmac at Houston Memorial Airport Monday afternoon during a controlled burn operation on Mark Twain National Forest land north of Houston.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

A huge billow of smoke seen in the sky Monday north of Houston was caused by a large controlled burn being conducted by U.S. Forest Service personnel on Mark Twain National Forest land.

District Ranger Kim Bittle said blaze was a restoration burn that covered 3,569 acres in the Bridges Hollow area off of Boiling Springs Road.

The MTNF also did a 498-acre controlled burn last Thursday at Roby Lake.

Rural fire departments have been busy over the last few days with grass and brush fires sparked by low humidity and wind. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the risk continues.

Big burn

A huge column of smoke rises Monday afternoon in the sky north of Houston. The billow emanated from a controlled burn being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service on Mark Twain National Forest land at Bridges Hollow. 
Burn map

The area of the controlled burn in Texas County.

