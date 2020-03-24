The Texas County Food Pantry’s mission to assist people in need is more essential than ever amid the current crisis. 

Employment disruption, childcare concerns and inability to find necessities in the store are all challenges that magnify the food insecurities that so many residents in our county already face. Our food department has already taken extra measures to ensure the food we have will reach as many families as possible. Precautionary steps to protect our food clients have been put into place. We’ve limited the number of clients allowed in the pantry at one time as well as having food personnel assist with the gathering of groceries. 

It is mandatory that each person use hand sanitizer at entry. This does slow down the process, but we want to ensure we are doing our part to help our community without compromising anyone’s health. We’ve had several volunteers that have opted to suspend their volunteer service until the COVID-19 threat has passed for the protection of themselves and families.

FOOD PANTRY

Pallets of food are unloaded at the Texas County Food Pantry.

The staff and I have been brainstorming on future ideas if the pandemic becomes more critical in our area. There are tentative plans in case we have to pre-box food and hand out on the sidewalk with no client entry into the building.

Many have reached out to us with concerns that the Pantry will be shut down. Every effort is being made to remain open and available for food services as long as we have food to distribute.

As with our nation, I am taking this day by day and making the necessary adjustments. 

Our emergency services department – which primarily handles housing, utility, healthcare and transportation assistance – may be interrupted because of the crisis.

We urge the people of Texas County to contribute packaged food and donate clothing and household goods at our dock Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please mail in donations if possible to Texas County Food Pantry 102-A East St. Rt. 17, Houston, Mo., 65483. 

The Food Pantry is struggling to accommodate the onslaught of local people who are in need because of the affects of the pandemic and we anticipate those numbers rising. Please help.

LAURA CROWLEY,

TCFP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

