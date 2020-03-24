The Texas County Food Pantry’s mission to assist people in need is more essential than ever amid the current crisis.
Employment disruption, childcare concerns and inability to find necessities in the store are all challenges that magnify the food insecurities that so many residents in our county already face. Our food department has already taken extra measures to ensure the food we have will reach as many families as possible. Precautionary steps to protect our food clients have been put into place. We’ve limited the number of clients allowed in the pantry at one time as well as having food personnel assist with the gathering of groceries.
It is mandatory that each person use hand sanitizer at entry. This does slow down the process, but we want to ensure we are doing our part to help our community without compromising anyone’s health. We’ve had several volunteers that have opted to suspend their volunteer service until the COVID-19 threat has passed for the protection of themselves and families.
The staff and I have been brainstorming on future ideas if the pandemic becomes more critical in our area. There are tentative plans in case we have to pre-box food and hand out on the sidewalk with no client entry into the building.
Many have reached out to us with concerns that the Pantry will be shut down. Every effort is being made to remain open and available for food services as long as we have food to distribute.
As with our nation, I am taking this day by day and making the necessary adjustments.
Our emergency services department – which primarily handles housing, utility, healthcare and transportation assistance – may be interrupted because of the crisis.
We urge the people of Texas County to contribute packaged food and donate clothing and household goods at our dock Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please mail in donations if possible to Texas County Food Pantry 102-A East St. Rt. 17, Houston, Mo., 65483.
The Food Pantry is struggling to accommodate the onslaught of local people who are in need because of the affects of the pandemic and we anticipate those numbers rising. Please help.
LAURA CROWLEY,
TCFP EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.