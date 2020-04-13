Here's a roundup of items in Texas County related to the coronavirus:
•Closures extended: To protect the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Missouri Department of Conservation has extended the temporary closures of its facilities and cancellations of all public events and programs through April 30. Closures include regional offices, headquarters in Jefferson City, staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers and education centers. MDC has also temporarily cancelled public events and programs, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops. All conservation areas, nature center trails and boat accesses remain open to the public.
•The Missouri Department of Conservation announced that kids’ fishing day set for May 2 at Montauk State Park east of Licking has been cancelled.
• Missouri reached 4,160 confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. Public officials have discouraged residents from gathering for Easter. The state also reported 110 deaths.
•Health officials on Saturday said that Missouri now has 4,024 reported cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths. That’s up by 225 cases and 13 deaths from Friday.
•The Missouri State Fair is still on for Aug. 13-23, it said Friday. "We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and work with local and state authorities on how to best proceed in the coming months," according to a press release.
•The Missouri State Highway Patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 27. This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing. In addition, the patrol is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 27. This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.
•Other news from Thursday's briefing in Jefferson City: Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said that traffic volume has decreased by about 40 percent during the statewide stay-at-home order. McKenna also said that speeding and distracted driving have been on the rise.
"This is not the time to disregard the rules of the road," McKenna said. "In fact, highway safety is more important now than ever in these trying times. During the coronavirus pandemic, the emergency room is the last place you want to find yourself."
Parson also said Thursday that he would not consider altering the state's voting system in any way in response to the pandemic.
"I'm not interested making any drastic changes, nor should we make drastic changes out of fear," he said.
•Following state and federal guidance, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is extending the temporary closures of its facilities and cancellations of its public events and programs through April 30. MDC will reassess the situation at that time.
•Drury University announced Thursday it will officially postpone May commencement ceremonies until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony for evening, online and graduate students will be on Friday, Aug. 14. The ceremony for day school undergraduate students will be on Saturday, Aug. 15.
•Houston Economic Development Head Rob Harrington said Thursday evening that he's interesting in hearing from local businesses who need assistance with navigating the economic crisis. Several programs are available. His phone number is 417-967-3348 or email ec.dev@houstonmo.org.
•Effective Friday, April 10, everyone entering the Fort Leonard Wood Commissary will need to wear a face covering. Customers must supply their own face coverings and must keep their face coverings on while inside the store. Face coverings are not required to be medical grade. Examples of non-medical face coverings are cloth masks, neck gaiters, scarves, bandanas, etc.
•Meal distribution will occur next week on Tuesday at the Houston School District. Elementary and middle school instruction packets can be picked up on Tuesday as well by the elementary gym.
•Office hours have changed at the Houston School District. There will be no office hours. All school buildings are closed to the public during the next three weeks, at least. The district's central office is closed to the public. Mail and deliveries will still be accepted.
•The Missouri Milk Board and the Missouri Department of Agriculture on Monday night asked that grocers not place limit on milk purchases.
•Ozark Action Inc. has new hours, including an office at Houston. Ozark Action Inc. will have new, temporary office hours. They are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “OAI is committed to continuing to serve Missouri families with essential services, however first and foremost we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our staff and their families,” said OAI Executive Director Terry Sanders. “By closing the office for 85 hours between Thursday afternoon and Monday morning we believe we can maintain a healthier work environment.”
• At today’s press briefing, Gov. Mike Parson announced he has signed an executive order suspending a statutory requirement that a notary public must conduct the notarization of official documents while the signer appears personally in front of him or her. As requested by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the order allows for the use of audio-video technology to complete the personal appearance requirement, protecting the health and safety of both notaries public as well as Missourians who otherwise would have been required to have close contact with the notary.
• The U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood has temporarily delayed the movement of future soldiers to Basic Combat Training effective today. Those who are currently in Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training will continue training under the screening and monitoring guidelines established last month and will proceed to their next assignments upon graduation. This tactical pause will allow commands to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place and are operating effectively at training installations, officials said.
•Area school districts are moving to distribute assignments in their local newspapers.
•The Texas County Library system will host a story time from children. Stories will be posted on its Facebook page at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
•The Fort Leonard Wood Post Exchange Pharmacy is set to begin offering curbside, drive-up service Monday, April 6.
•The Missouri State Highway Patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driver road testing at all locations until April 15. This includes operator, commercial driver license and motorcycle testing.
In addition, the patrol is extending the suspension of all salvage inspections at all locations and all bus inspections until April 15. This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances.
•Chancellors at all four University of Missouri campuses announced that in-person spring commencement exercises would be postponed and that each university will celebrate graduates, whether virtual or in-person in the future. “We know how disappointed our students, parents and families are that we won’t be able to hold our commencement ceremonies in May,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System. “Hundreds of UM faculty and staff take part in these ceremonies each year, and it brings us great pride to celebrate our students’ accomplishments alongside them and their families. This May, we will have to adjust how we celebrate to ensure the safety of our university communities.”
In place of the in-person ceremonies, each university will celebrate their graduating class in some way virtually and/or set in-person opportunities at a later date. University leaders will share details of their plans to students and families in the near future.
All students who completed requirements for graduation will still have degrees conferred upon the regular schedule.
•Opportunity Sheltered Industries, the county's sheltered workshop, is closed until at least April 30. Details on how employees might receive a percentage of their pay is being determined, said Sharon Tyger, manager, in a statement.
•The Ozark Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America, answered that call to action by donating more than 30,000 gloves to CoxHealth in Springfield. Originally, the gloves were a donation to the council to be used at camp or other youth activities, as needed.
