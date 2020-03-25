The Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday that the number of influenza cases stood at 366 as of Sunday.
There were 172 influenza A cases, 188 influenza B and six untyped.
The hardest hit group is those in the 5-14 age category, which had 151 cases. There were only 19 cases in the 65 or older group.
On March 1, the count stood at 294.
