FLU

The Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday that the number of influenza cases stood at 366 as of Sunday.

There were 172 influenza A cases, 188 influenza B and six untyped.

The hardest hit group is those in the 5-14 age category, which had 151 cases. There were only 19 cases in the 65 or older group.

On March 1, the count stood at 294.

