Florie Elizabeth Lingo, age 88, of Plato, Mo., passed away Feb. 2, 2021. She was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Charleston, S.C., to Luther and Helen Couch Robertson.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Lingo; two sons, Lewis and Mark; a daughter, Dena; three grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
The Lingos were married Sept. 5, 1959, in Charleston, S.C.
Memorials can be made to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Palace Union Church with Pastor Phillip McGuire officiating. Burial is in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
