An upside-down construction industry may affect the opening of a new gymnasium on the Houston School District campus, the Houston board of education heard Tuesday.
A snag with production of a maple hardwood floor for the court has pushed back completion. Manufacturers can’t produce it fast enough to meet demand in a strong economy, and the price looks to be more expensive. “Things aren’t normal now,” Gary Gentry, project manager with Gentry Construction Co. Inc., told the board, citing extreme spikes in some building materials.
He said inside finishes are making progress, basketball goals installed, exterior siding work underway and bleachers in a mezzanine are in place. Other bleachers can’t be installed until the final floor project is completed.
The board accepted several bids for the upcoming school year:
•Chilton Oil Co. will provide propane.
•Office Depot will handle paper.
•Ozark Termite and Pest Control will do pest control.
•Hiland Dairy products will be used.
•Bimbo Bakeries will provide bread.
Members:
—Approved engaging Thrively Consultation for instructional curriculum for the 2021-2022 school year.
—Heard that recent screenings at Houston Elementary School have resulted in a likely wait list for a preschool program.
—Learned progress with launching a welding program at the Piney River Technical Center this fall.
—Heard student liaison to the board, Andy Durham, update the board on student campus activities.
—Recognized state high school track and field participants Makenzi Arthur, Chris Cichon, Nathaniel Garnica, PJ Mister, Hunter McKinney, Evan Fisher-Koch, Ty Franklin, Noah Gulick; state golf meet participant Angie Smith, SCA softball player of the year Aaliyah Walker and SCA coaches of the year Brent Hall, baseball; and Jim Moore, softball.
—Heard patron Andy Wells express concern about curriculum that might include discussions of Critical Race Theory, the New York Times’ 1619 project and Black Lives Matter. He read a statement.
Members will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 29 for a special session to handle the budget that begins July 1 and other matters. The next regular meeting is 5:30 p.m. July 13 at the high school library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.