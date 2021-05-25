COVID-19 CASES

Texas County recorded five COVID-19 cases in the last week, the Texas County Health Department reported.

There are four isolated at home. No one is hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,750 cases and the virus claimed 24.

