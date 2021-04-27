COVID-19 CASES

The Texas County Health Department reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 26. 

The Texas County Health Department reported Monday there have been five COVID-19 cases reported in the county during the last week.

There are five in isolation at homem and no one was hospitalized.

Of the 1,723 cases since the pandemic, 1,694 are off isolation.

Twenty-four fatalities have been recorded.

