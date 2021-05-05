The Missouri Department of Agriculture awarded about $16.7 million in CARES Act funding to nearly 150 small and medium sized businesses. As a direct result of the reimbursement grant, more than 40 businesses were assisted in initiating or expanding their level of meat processing through a new grant of inspection or custom exempt inspection status.
Five qualified in Texas County for $460,000.
“As a cattleman and former small business owner, I am passionate about raising, processing, and buying the products produced right here at home,” said Gov. Mike Parson. “Investing in small businesses is a way to ensure that our food supply is strong and that Missourians are able to continue feeding their families during future emergencies. These grants will not only benefit Missouri meat processors but also consumers as their access to meat and poultry increases.”
The Meat and Poultry Processing Grant was created to support meat and poultry processing establishments that employ fewer than 200 people with the end goal of creating stronger food supply resiliency across the state. The Missouri General Assembly appropriated the federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help support these establishments and their communities.
In Texas County, five businesses qualified for a Missouri Meat and Poultry Processing Grant. They are: Cabool Kountry Meats LLC, Cabool, $200,000; Cartwright Holdings LLC (dba Zimmerman Meats), Summersville, $200,000; Cut Above Meat Processing LLC, Hartshorn, $20,000; Hobson’s Butcher Block, Licking, $20,000; and Nelson Deer Processing LLC, Licking, $20,000.
“Our local meat processors were the backbone of our food supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Last year, our team doubled the amount of red meat under state inspection, so we know the demand is there. We are proud to say that this grant has helped bring 27 businesses into state inspection status, also doubling the number of state inspected facilities in Missouri.”
Funds were awarded to federal, state and custom exempt meat and poultry processing facilities.
The grant funds were used to reimburse costs associated with purchasing or improving equipment, upgrades to utilities such as water, electric, heat or cooling, packaging equipment, costs associated with becoming an inspected establishment and more.
