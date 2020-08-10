Five Licking residents were arrested Saturday after multiple agencies executed a search warrant at their residence.
Licking Police Department Chief Pat Burton said officers with his department and the South-Central Drug Task Force conducted a long-term narcotics investigation for the residence located at 242 S. Main St. A search warrant for the residence was subsequently obtained and at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, personnel from the Licking, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the South-Central Drug Task Force executed the warrant.
Upon arrival, officers gained entry and made contact with multiple suspects within the residence, including one child. Once the residence was secure, Burton said, officers conducted a search and during the course of the search, numerous items of illegal drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located throughout the residence, including multiple small plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also found throughout the residence were different types of paraphernalia which are commonly used for ingesting methamphetamine and marijuana, which created a substantial risk to the health of the juvenile, Burton said.
Various property which matched the description of recently reported stolen items from a local burglary were also reportedly located. The items were positively identified by the owner and subsequently seized from the residence and returned to the property owner.
While interviewing three of the suspects, they all confessed to entering a residence, located within the city limits of Licking and stealing.
The Missouri Department of Social Services was notified and advised of the situation and living conditions of the juvenile. who was subsequently temporarily placed in the care of the State of Missouri.
Also located inside the residence were five dogs and two cats, Burton said, and due to the animals’ living environment and their current physical condition, they were relocated to an area animal sanctuary to seek medical treatment.
Judy Scherrer, 52, Michael Scott, 27, and Joseph Scherrer, 30, all of Licking, were arrested, at the scene, and transported to the Texas County Jail. Probable cause statements for all three have been sent to the Texas County prosecuting attorney’s office seeking the following charges:
•Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana (a class D felony).
•Second-degree burglary (a class D felony).
•Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (a class D misdemeanor).
•First-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs – first offense (a class D misdemeanor).
•Animal abuse (a class A misdemeanor).
Burton said Michael Sullins, 49, and Rocky Scherrer, 18, also both of Licking, were also arrested at the scene and taken to jail. Probable cause statements for both suspects have been sent to the county prosecutor seeking a felony drug possession charge and misdemeanor paraphernalia charge.
