A fish fry and auctions to help a Plato family with ties to the Houston School District is Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds Community Building on North U.S. 63. 

The event benefits the Copley family — Justin and Heather Copley and their five children — who was involved in a serious accident south of Roby last month. 

All are recovering, and one child, 10, was seriously injured and was recently moved to a rehabilitation facility in the St. Louis area from a Springfield hospital. Heather Copley is a kindergarten teacher at Houston. Her husband, Justin, is high school principal. 

The fish fry begins at 1 p.m. as a silent auction also is occurring. A live auction also will be held. Entertainer Kirk Pierce will perform in the afternoon.

HOW YOU CAN HELP?

Donations to the auctions can be made by calling Ryan Munson at 417-260-4241 or drop off at In Season Sports and Outdoors on South U.S. 63 in Houston. 

 AUCTION LISTINGS

Persons can search Sunday’s auction listings —many  items have been donated — on Facebook, using the hashtag, #thecopleytribe.

