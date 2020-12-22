Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination and administered its first doses to frontline coworkers on Monday.
“Today is a historical moment for our organization,” Tom Keller, Ozarks Healthcare president and CEO, said. “We hope the arrival of this vaccination is the beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Among those first vaccinated were nine Ozarks Healthcare coworkers and medical staff who volunteered to receive the vaccine after fighting on the organization’s COVID-19 frontlines.
“Fighting this virus has taken a toll on our staff, our patients, our community and nation,” Keller said. “Today we see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. I hope others will consider this another measure of protection to take against this virus in our community as the vaccine becomes more available.”
Dr. William A. McGee, chief medical officer (CMO) at Ozarks Healthcare, was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“We’re in this battle for our patients,” McGee said. “Today marks a milestone of Ozarks Healthcare acquiring another tool to protect the safety of our community as a whole. As we are able to make the vaccine more readily available to our community, we want to share our research covering the vaccine with our region. We strongly believe this will be an effective aid as we continue to treat COVID-19 in our area.”
Per government regulations, Ozarks Healthcare is permitted to administer the vaccine to its healthcare coworkers in the national initial vaccine rollout phase. The organization will then be able to administer the vaccine to other essential personnel in healthcare, nursing facilities, emergency services, law enforcement, firefighting and other organizations. Once Ozarks Healthcare is permitted to open vaccinations to the public, more information will be provided.
