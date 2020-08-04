Installation of wiring in the first step of Houston’s fiber-to-home internet system is slated to begin soon, the Houston City Council heard Monday night.
First on the list is connecting Houston City Hall and the Houston School District. Later, a stretch from Ozark, north to Oak Hill Drive and on to North U.S. 63 will begin. The faster speed system will be helpful to the city’s soon-to-launch remote utility meter reading system.
The first phase of the meter project will start by the end of the month and includes the Oak Hill region. In all, 141 electrical and water meters will be installed. Using the technology, the usage readings will be sent wirelessly to Houston City Hall for billing purposes. City Administrator Scott Avery told the council that the limited start will allow the city to correct any glitches before expanding it.
In other matters, members:
•Heard that opening day — Saturday — was a success at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool, which underwent a major upgrade. The contractor was set to leave Tuesday. Starting blocks are slated for installation soon.
•Learned that several roofing installations — following a March hail storm — are slated to start. Up first is a rubberized roof at the Piney River Technical Center and new shingles at the Houston Municipal Golf Course clubhouse.
•Heard that the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission is slated to meet at 5 p.m. tonight (Thursday) for the first of four expected meetings to update the community’s planning and zoning document. A timeline shows its work to update maps should be completed by October before further review by the Houston City Council. Implementation will come next year. The public is invited to attend.
The council recently approved definitions of zoning and forwarded its document to the planning and zoning panel.
•Are reviewing a draft copy of an update of the city’s employee manual. Additionally, an updated grievance procedure that was described by Avery as more favorable to employees is under review. An appeals process would move from the supervisor, city administrator, council personnel committee before landing before the full city council.
•Learned that work has begun on a new storage building at the golf course.
