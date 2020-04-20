A fireworks show is scheduled for Friday night (April 24) in honor of Houston High School spring sports senior athletes whose seasons have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The show is being organized by HHS softball head coach Jim Moore and his wife, Maggie, and will take place at the school’s softball field complex beginning at 8:20 p.m.

People wishing to watch are encouraged to park in the high school lot (below Hiett Gymnasium) or in the lot on the west side of the Piney River Technical Center (on Spruce Street).

The starting time is in conjunction with the national “Be The Light” campaign, in which lights at high school sports venues are turned on for 20 minutes each Friday at 8:20 (or 20:20 in military terms).

The fireworks show is the second in a series of Friday night events designed to recognize HHS spring sports seniors.

