Plans have been announced for a fireworks show at Licking.
The event is Saturday, July 3, at Deer Lick Park.
Vendors, food and a cornhole tournament begin at 2 p.m. A parade through the downtown starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.
For more information contact Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886. Parade information can be obtained from Haley Floyd at 417-217-8133.
