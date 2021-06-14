FIREWORKS ACTIVITIES

Fireworks activities are planned for July 3 at Licking.

Plans have been announced for a fireworks show at Licking.

The event is Saturday, July 3, at Deer Lick Park.

Vendors, food and a cornhole tournament begin at 2 p.m. A parade through the downtown starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark.

For more information contact Debbie Cook at 417-260-1713 or Reta Dawson at 573-247-5886. Parade information can be obtained from Haley Floyd at 417-217-8133.

