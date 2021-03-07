Two fire departments were called Sunday afternoon to a roadside fire on Highway 32 between Roby and Plato.
Roby and Plato were initially called, but the latter wasn't needed.
It was one of several blazes reported in the county on Sunday.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Licking Fire Department was called to a grass fire north of the town at 14921 Kirk Drive. A barn was later reported on fire.
At about 2:10 p.m., firefighters from Tyrone and Raymondville were dispatched to 18518 Rocky Top Road, where a controlled burn jumped a road and into trees.
