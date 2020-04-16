Two fire departments were called to blazes early Thursday evening in the county.
The Summersville fire department was called to blazes at County Road 437B and 1839 Highway WW.
The Houston Rural Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Union Road off Highway Z west of Houston.
