Grass fires were reported Saturday afternoon in Texas County.

The Roby Fire Department was called to 12039 Roby Road following a report concerning the blaze.

A brush fire was reported on Reed Road, and the Licking Fire Department was initially called. Houston's rural department was called after it moved out of control. Raymondville joined later. 

