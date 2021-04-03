Grass fires were reported Saturday afternoon in Texas County.
The Roby Fire Department was called to 12039 Roby Road following a report concerning the blaze.
A brush fire was reported on Reed Road, and the Licking Fire Department was initially called. Houston's rural department was called after it moved out of control. Raymondville joined later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.