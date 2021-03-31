Fire calls popped up across the county on Wednesday afternoon. 

Summersville firefighters were sent to Highway 17 south of the community and in the Highway WW area. 

Plato's department was called at about 2:30 p.m. to a report of a grass and woods fire on Highway M. 

