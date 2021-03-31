...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 25 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Missouri.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
