Personnel from the City of Houston Fire Department conducted a controlled burn Thursday afternoon in an area of rough on the west side of Oakwood Golf Club.
The operation was part of a series of improvements being made at the 9-hole municipal course. A couple of truckloads of sand have been brought in to refurbish bunkers, and plans are being discussed to reseed the fairways.
Smith and Co. had already burned off several other areas of rough at Oakwood G.C., some of which are already turning green.
The operation was led by Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith and assistant chief Jon Cook. Raymondville Fire Department Chief Mike Jackson assisted.
The group returned Friday in an attempt to finish the project before more rainy weather descended on the region.
Oakwood G.C. can be found on Facebook. The course’s phone number is 417-967-0791.
