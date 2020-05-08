Personnel from the Houston Rural, Raymondville and City of Houston Fire departments battled a house fire Friday morning on Hayes Drive north of Houston.

About a dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, bringing six trucks (including two pumpers, two tankers and two brush trucks).

Most of the home of Marvin and Debbie Hayes and several of their children was left standing, but virtually everything inside was damaged by either smoke or water.

A scary moment took place when flames burst through a hole cut in the roof by a pair of firefighters and threatened them and two others who were nearby on the roof, but all got down safely without injury.

Houston Rural Chief Don Gaston said the cause of the blaze wasn’t known.

