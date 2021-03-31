TUESDAY EVENING FIRE

Firefighters and law enforcement agencies gather Tuesday night on U.S. 63 in Houston at a reported fire. 

A reported fire late Tuesday night sent fire trucks to a U.S. 63 business in Houston. 

The City of Houston and Houston Rural arrived to the Lazy L Motel between East and West Highway 17 at about 10 p.m. Authorities said a small fire — believed to be electrical in nature — occurred. There was no significant damage.

Officers from the Houston Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Texas County Sheriff's Department were on the scene. 

