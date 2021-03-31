A reported fire late Tuesday night sent fire trucks to a U.S. 63 business in Houston.
The City of Houston and Houston Rural arrived to the Lazy L Motel between East and West Highway 17 at about 10 p.m. Authorities said a small fire — believed to be electrical in nature — occurred. There was no significant damage.
Officers from the Houston Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Texas County Sheriff's Department were on the scene.
