Personnel from three local fire departments responded late Tuesday morning to a blaze the destroyed a home on McColgin Road north of Raymondville.
Firefighters from the Raymondville, Licking and Houston Rural fire departments shared duties at the scene. Raymondville fire Chief Mike Jackson said four adults and an 11-year-old boy were inside the single-wide mobile home when the fire started, and all got out safely.
Jackson said occupants indicated they first discovered flames in the boy’s bedroom. He said small propane heaters were being used to warm the structure, and the blaze likely emanated from one of them.
Multiple propane bottles and oxygen bottles exploded during the response, Jackson said.
The American Red Cross will assist the family.
