Larry Potts of the Licking Fire Department sprays water on a hot spot at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a home Tuesday morning north of Raymondville. Standing by to assist is Anthony Teem of the Houston Rural Fire Department. 

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Personnel from three local fire departments responded late Tuesday morning to a blaze the destroyed a home on McColgin Road north of Raymondville.

Firefighters from the Raymondville, Licking and Houston Rural fire departments shared duties at the scene. Raymondville fire Chief Mike Jackson said four adults and an 11-year-old boy were inside the single-wide mobile home when the fire started, and all got out safely.

Jackson said occupants indicated they first discovered flames in the boy’s bedroom. He said small propane heaters were being used to warm the structure, and the blaze likely emanated from one of them.

Multiple propane bottles and oxygen bottles exploded during the response, Jackson said.

The American Red Cross will assist the family.

FLAMES AND SMOKE

Flames and smoke rise from the remains of a single-wide mobile home that was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning north of Raymondville.
CAR AND FIRE

A car sits not far from flames and smoke rising from the remains of a single-wide mobile home that was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning north of Raymondville. The vehicle was moved to safety moments later.

