The Licking and Raymondville Fire Departments were called at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to Schafer Road, where a grass fire had spread to trees at the Missouri Department of Conservation's George O. White Nursery.
Fire departments called to grass fire extending to state nursery
Houston Herald
