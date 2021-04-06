Two Texas County fire departments were called to a grass and brush fire Tuesday afternoon in eastern Texas County.

Summersville and Raymondville were dispatched to the blaze at 5539 Kell Road, authorities said.  

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Houston Rural Fire Department was called to a woods fire at 6920 Lundy Road. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments